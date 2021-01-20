Bournemouth v Crawley tie rescheduled after coronavirus outbreak at League Two club

Crawley's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Bournemouth has been rescheduled to 19:00 GMT on Tuesday, 26 January because of a coronavirus outbreak at the League Two club.

The game had been set to take place on Saturday with a 15:00 GMT kick-off.

Crawley stunned Premier League side Leeds 3-0 in the last round.

The Red Devils' League Two home game against Walsall, originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been moved to 16 March to make way for the cup tie.

