Livingston v St Mirren - team news & selectors

St Mirren have beaten Livingston 1-0 twice this season

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Livingston v St Mirren Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 24 January Time: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Livingston and St Mirren meet in Sunday's semi-final with the same Scottish League Cup dreams but with contrasting recent fortunes.

Both Scottish Premiership clubs have lifted the trophy only once previously.

But, while Jim Goodwin's Paisley side are without a win in four outings, David Martindale remains unbeaten in 10 games since taking over at Livingston.

Indeed, the West Lothian side had won eight in a row until two commendable league draws with holders Celtic.

St Mirren, though, have won both the Premiership meetings between the side's this season 1-0.

Despite that, the Paisley side are nine points and three places behind their Hampden rivals in the top flight, albeit fifth-top Livingston have played two games more.

So a tight encounter is expected as St Mirren, who lifted the trophy in 2013 when Goodwin was captain, aim for a fourth appearance in the final, while Livingston look to end a 17-year wait to reach the final again since their only - but successful - appearance.

Team news

Livingston have no injury concerns despite having battled their way in the falling snow to a 2-2 draw with Celtic on Wednesday.

Martindale had rested several first-choice players and gave two signings their debuts of the bench - Gavin Reilly, who signed from Carlisle United, and fellow striker Jeze Kabia, previously of Shelbourne.

St Mirren will be without striker Collin Quaner, who is out for three weeks with knee ligament damage picked up in the 1-0 weekend defeat by St Johnstone. And midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is suspended.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Taking the club to a cup final and having a fantastic opportunity to win a cup final would be unbelievable.

"The last two games we have played St Mirren, they have beaten us 1-0 twice and I want to put that right."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We have to have the mindset that this is our year - and we do. I listened to David Martindale's interview after the Celtic game this week and he is as positive and confident as I am.

"Honestly, form goes out the window on the day. The players are well aware of the importance of this game to everyone connected with the club."

Did you know?

This is St Mirren's first semi-final since winning the trophy in 2013, while Livingston last reached this stage in 2006, when they lost to Dunfermline Athletic.