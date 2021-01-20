Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Everton won 6-0 at Aston Villa in Damaris Egurrola's Women's Super League debut in October

Everton midfielder Damaris Egurrola has left the Women's Super League side to join Champions League winners Lyon for a "six-figure" transfer fee.

The Spain international, 21, played 10 games since joining the Toffees in September, including the 3-1 Women's FA Cup final defeat by Manchester City.

She joins a Lyon side that has won the Champions League five straight seasons.

"When Lyon call, you don't turn it down," said Everton sporting director external-link Sarvar Ismailov.

"It is important we make it clear that the only reason we are letting Damaris go is because we want her to fulfil her dream. We had to look at the situation from a player's perspective.

"Sanctioning the transfer wasn't financially driven on our part. We turned down three previous offers from Lyon but, ultimately, I couldn't take that opportunity away from Damaris and her family."

