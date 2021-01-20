Last updated on .From the section Newport

Luke Gambin spent a spell on loan at Crawley Town during the 2018-19 season

Newport County have signed winger Luke Gambin on loan from Colchester United until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has won 28 caps for Malta and has also played for Barnet and Luton Town.

"The manager wants me to add something to this group," Gambin said.

"But they are already a great team and doing really well, so I'm happy to be a part of it and it's a great opportunity for me."

Exiles manager Michael Flynn said: "He knows what it takes to compete at the top end of the table after getting to the play-offs with Colchester last season."

Gambin could make his Exiles debut in Saturday's League Two game away at Oldham Athletic.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.