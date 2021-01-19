Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Motherwell have recorded a profit of just under £346,000 for the year to the end of May 2020 - a swing of nearly £783,000 on the previous 12 months.

The sale of striker James Scott to Hull City helped raise £1m in transfer fees as revenue rose by £400,000 to £4.95m.

The Fir Park club finished third on points-per-game average after the Scottish Premiership was curtailed.

"It is our view that the club remains in a strong position," Motherwell said in a statement. external-link

"But we are cognisant of the genuine and ongoing threats to the whole football infrastructure from the current crisis.

"The work that has been done to establish the club's model and strategy in recent years has been successful, but we have to do more."