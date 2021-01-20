Last updated on .From the section Football

Bronze was the only British player named in the inaugural Fans' Women's Team of the Year

Manchester City duo Kevin de Bruyne and Lucy Bronze have been included in Uefa's 2020 Fans' Teams of the Year.

England defender Bronze was named in the first ever women's Team of the Year.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk was the other Premier League player named in the men's team, after nearly six million fans' votes were cast online.

Cristiano Ronaldo was selected for the 15th time, appearing in every Fans' Team of the Year since 2007.

Lionel Messi, who scored 26 goals for Barcelona in European and domestic competition in 2020, featured for the 12th time.

The inaugural Women's Team of the Year includes six members of the Lyon side who won the Champions League in August.

Bronze re-signed for City in September and won best women's player at Fifa's 2020 awards.