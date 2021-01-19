Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Josh Harrop has not scored since the opening day of the season in Preston North End's 4-0 Carabao Cup win at home to Mansfield

Ipswich Town have signed striker Josh Harrop on loan from Championship side Preston for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old former Manchester United youngster becomes Paul Lambert's second signing of the January window for the Suffolk side following the arrival of Luke Thomas from Barnsley.

Harrop, who left United for Preston in the summer of 2017, has scored 13 times for North End.

The ex-England Under-20 international has made one league start this term.

Ipswich must now let one of their existing squad leave, to comply with salary cap restrictions.

Harrop, who scored 15 minutes into his United debut against Crystal Palace in May 2017, moved on to Deepdale that summer. But he then missed most of the 2018-19 season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

After originally signing for North End on a four-year deal, he signed a new three-year contract in August.

Ipswich, who are eighth in League One, a point outside the play-off places, are at home this Saturday against promotion rivals Peterborough United.

