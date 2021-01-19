Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Gary Johnson's side have won 12 of their 17 National League games this season

Torquay will treat the FA Trophy with the same importance as the National League, says boss Gary Johnson.

The Gulls, who are eight points clear at the top of the fifth tier, beat Boreham Wood 4-0 on Tuesday to progress to the last 16 of the FA Trophy.

Torquay are aiming for promotion back to the English Football League for the first time since relegation in 2014.

"We'll chuck everything that we've got at every game, whether it's a Trophy game or a league game," said Johnson.

"I don't like picking and choosing which games you want to win and which games you don't mind losing.

"Otherwise you end up getting a mentality where sometimes the players decide 'I'm not going to try as hard this game' so we make sure every game's a cup final for them," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

Torquay are looking for a second promotion in three seasons under former Bristol City and Cheltenham Town boss Johnson, who led the Gulls to the National League South title in 2019 after replacing Gary Owers as manager in September 2018.

Torquay last made the final of the FA Trophy in 2008, when they lost 1-0 to Ebbsfleet United at Wembley.