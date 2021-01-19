Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Cedwyn Scott played for Newcastle's under-23 side on trial late in 2020

Carlisle have signed striker Cedwyn Scott from non-league Hebburn Town on a short-term deal until the end of the season after a successful trial spell.

The 22-year-old forward, who started out with Huddersfield Town's academy, has played for Dundee, Berwick Rangers and Forfar Athletic in Scotland.

He moved into the Northern League with Dunston UTS and then Hebburn, and also spent time on trial at Newcastle.

"Ced offers us something we don't have," said Carlisle boss Chris Beech. external-link

Scott has scored 21 goals in the Northern League this season, enough to attract interest from Premier League side Newcastle, where he played under-23 matches before his stint with the Cumbrians.

Beech added: "He works tirelessly and he's hungry to be a success. He enjoys working in the box, likes to be physical with the opposition's defenders and has an eye to score goals."

