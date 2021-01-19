Last updated on .From the section Celtic

We did the right things - Lennon

Celtic manager Neil Lennon's claims of a Scottish government agenda against Celtic are "absolutely appalling," says deputy first minister John Swinney.

Lennon said politics and not public health drove the decision for 16 Celtic players and staff to self-isolate after Christopher Jullien contracted Covid.

Jullien, and subsequently a second player, tested positive following the club's Dubai training camp.

"I'm at a loss for words," Swinney told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.

"I said a few weeks ago I thought it was a really bad idea that Celtic decided to go to Dubai for this trip. I didn't think it was a particularly great signal.

"I have no ill will to Neil Lennon whatsoever, but I think his comments in this respect have been absolutely appalling."

Lennon, his assistant John Kennedy and 13 players missed Celtic's last two matches - both of which were drawn - while in quarantine.

They are all back for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership match at Livingston, with the exception of the unnamed player who tested positive during isolation. It is the first of Celtic's three games in hand on Rangers, who are 21 points clear at the top.

French defender Jullien was on the trip to Dubai despite being sidelined with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out until May.