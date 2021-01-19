Last updated on .From the section Scottish

"What he said was right" - Celtic captain Scott Brown backs manager Neil Lennon over his outburst at critics of the club's Dubai training trip. (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic had 16 players and staff told to self-isolate as close contacts of Christopher Jullien because the French defender sat in at least two different seats during six journeys on the team bus in Dubai. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers investor George Letham, who currently has a 4.33% shareholding, has been appointed to the club's board. (Glasgow Times) external-link

The ankle injury suffered by Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in the weekend defeat to Ross County is not as bad as feared, with the midfielder expected to return in weeks rather than months. (Press & Journal) external-link

The Scottish FA has been told by UEFA to continue preparing to be one of the 12 host cities for this summer's Euro finals, with a final decision on the fixtures and format expected in six weeks. (Daily Record) external-link