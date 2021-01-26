Everton v Leicester City

TEAM NEWS
Everton pair Lucas Digne and Alex Iwobi are fit to return, having missed the FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Abdoulaye Doucoure serves a ban for accumulating five bookings, while Allan, Fabian Delph, Niels Nkounkou and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are still out.
Leicester are without forward Jamie Vardy, who is recuperating after a hernia operation.
Dennis Praet and Wes Morgan are also injured but Ricardo Pereira might make his first league start since March.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Leicester are going well and are a good side even without the injured Jamie Vardy leading their line.
But I am not sure whether they will be able to cope with the physicality of Everton. That could make all the difference here.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v guitarist Alex Sprogis from post-punk band TV Priest
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Everton can win three consecutive league fixtures against Leicester for the first time since a run of four between 1977 and 1980.
- Leicester have only won two of their 14 Premier League matches at Goodison Park: 3-2 in December 2015 and 1-0 on New Year's Day 2019.
- None of the past 11 Premier League meetings have ended in a draw.
Everton
- Everton have won 15 of their 23 matches in all competitions this season, just one fewer than they managed from a total of 43 fixtures in 2019-20.
- The Toffees can win 11 of their opening 18 Premier League games for only the second time, emulating 2004-05.
- Nonetheless, they can lose their opening two home league matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1977, when their second defeat came against Leicester.
- Everton have not conceded more than once in any of their past eight league fixtures.
- Leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin has gone five league appearances without a goal.
- Richarlison has scored in four of the last five Premier League matches between Everton and Leicester, including each of the last three.
Leicester City
- Leicester's tally of 38 points is only one below their highest at the halfway stage of a Premier League season, set in 2015-16 and 2019-20.
- They have won seven of their nine away league fixtures in 2020-21 (D1, L1).
- The Foxes have kept consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of four from October to November 2019.
- James Maddison can become the first Leicester player other than Jamie Vardy to score in four successive top-flight matches since Steve Moran from December 1986 to January 1987.