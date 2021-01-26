Premier League
Everton v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Lucas Digne of Everton controls the ball with his chest
Lucas Digne was left out of Everton's FA Cup win at the weekend, having only recently returned from a fractured ankle and torn ligaments

TEAM NEWS

Everton pair Lucas Digne and Alex Iwobi are fit to return, having missed the FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Abdoulaye Doucoure serves a ban for accumulating five bookings, while Allan, Fabian Delph, Niels Nkounkou and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are still out.

Leicester are without forward Jamie Vardy, who is recuperating after a hernia operation.

Dennis Praet and Wes Morgan are also injured but Ricardo Pereira might make his first league start since March.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester are going well and are a good side even without the injured Jamie Vardy leading their line.

But I am not sure whether they will be able to cope with the physicality of Everton. That could make all the difference here.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v guitarist Alex Sprogis from post-punk band TV Priest

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton can win three consecutive league fixtures against Leicester for the first time since a run of four between 1977 and 1980.
  • Leicester have only won two of their 14 Premier League matches at Goodison Park: 3-2 in December 2015 and 1-0 on New Year's Day 2019.
  • None of the past 11 Premier League meetings have ended in a draw.

Everton

  • Everton have won 15 of their 23 matches in all competitions this season, just one fewer than they managed from a total of 43 fixtures in 2019-20.
  • The Toffees can win 11 of their opening 18 Premier League games for only the second time, emulating 2004-05.
  • Nonetheless, they can lose their opening two home league matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1977, when their second defeat came against Leicester.
  • Everton have not conceded more than once in any of their past eight league fixtures.
  • Leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin has gone five league appearances without a goal.
  • Richarlison has scored in four of the last five Premier League matches between Everton and Leicester, including each of the last three.

Leicester City

  • Leicester's tally of 38 points is only one below their highest at the halfway stage of a Premier League season, set in 2015-16 and 2019-20.
  • They have won seven of their nine away league fixtures in 2020-21 (D1, L1).
  • The Foxes have kept consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of four from October to November 2019.
  • James Maddison can become the first Leicester player other than Jamie Vardy to score in four successive top-flight matches since Steve Moran from December 1986 to January 1987.

