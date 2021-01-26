Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

N'Golo Kante has not played since Chelsea's 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City on 3 January

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is out with an ongoing hamstring problem for what could be Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge.

Christian Pulisic is a doubt due to a minor leg injury suffered on Sunday.

Wolves' new signing Willian Jose is expected to miss out as he is yet to be granted a work permit.

Daniel Podence is nearing a return following a calf injury but Raul Jimenez, Jonny and Marcal remain long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

What went wrong for Frank Lampard at Chelsea? They were often too open at the back and his expensive forwards did not quite hit it off, which is unfortunate because they are all very good players.

Lampard's departure should bring a reaction from the team in this game, though. It looks like Thomas Tuchel will replace him and he will be watching, even if he is not officially in charge by then. Everyone is playing for their place now.

Wolves need more firepower up front and, although Chelsea do not have the injured N'Golo Kante to protect their defence, I am still going with a Blues win.

Prediction: 2-1

Lampard's points per game record is the lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager during the Roman Abramovich era.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten at home in six previous Premier League matches with Wolves, winning five and drawing once.

Wolves won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Molineux last month, with Pedro Neto scoring in stoppage time.

Wolves are looking to complete a first top-flight league double over Chelsea since 1974-75.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won just two of their past eight league matches, drawing once and losing five times.

They could lose their opening two home top-flight matches of a calendar year for just the third time.

Twenty nine points is their second-lowest tally at the halfway stage of a Premier League season during the Roman Abramovich era.

Chelsea have kept 13 clean sheets in 29 games in all competitions, the same tally as in 55 matches last term.

Frank Lampard won 44 of his 84 competitive matches in charge, drawing 17 and losing 23.

They lost seven home league games in 28 games under Lampard, as many as in 57 matches combined by previous bosses Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte.

Tammy Abraham has scored six goals in three league starts against Wolves.

Timo Werner has gone 11 Premier League appearances without a goal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers