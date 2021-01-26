Burnley v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor has played less than an hour of football over the past four weeks because of injuries

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's Charlie Taylor suffered a minor setback against Liverpool on his return from a hamstring injury and he is a fitness doubt for Wednesday.

Robbie Brady, Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes will also be assessed but are expected to be involved.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is available after suspension, while head coach Dean Smith returns to the dugout after serving a touchline ban.

Defender Kortney Hause remains out with a foot injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley followed up their excellent win over Liverpool with another impressive display to knock Fulham out of the FA Cup at the weekend.

I was at that victory at Anfield for BBC Radio 5 Live, and Burnley were so well drilled at the back.

It reminded me of George Graham's famous defence when he was Arsenal boss, and they have clearly worked extremely hard on their shape and organisation at the back.

Turf Moor is always a test, especially when Burnley are playing like this, but Aston Villa have also looked pretty sharp since returning to action after being hit by the coronavirus outbreak, and they will make it a close game.

Prediction: 1-1

However, none of Burnley's eight home games have finished goalless

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's only victory in the past nine competitive meetings was 1-0 away in the Premier League in May 2015.

Aston Villa are looking to record consecutive top-flight wins away at Burnley for the first time since a run of four between 1895 and 1900.

Villa have gone 33 top-flight visits to Turf Moor without a clean sheet since a goalless draw 101 years ago.

Burnley

Each of Burnley's past five Premier League matches ended 1-0 (W2, L3).

Having beaten Liverpool last Thursday, the Clarets can win consecutive league games for the first time since June.

No team has scored fewer home goals in the Premier League this season than Burnley, with five.

Nonetheless, Sean Dyche's side have not conceded more than once in any of their past nine league fixtures.

Chris Wood has scored in three of his four league starts against Aston Villa.

Ashley Barnes is one short of 200 league appearances for Burnley.

Aston Villa