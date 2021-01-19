Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Patrick Bamford has scored 10 Premier League goals for Leeds this season

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has donated £5,000 to a local primary school to help children access remote learning during lockdown.

Beeston Primary School, located near Leeds' Elland Road stadium, says the money will be invested in technology that can be loaned out and will fund 20 iPads for "those who are most in need".

The school said Bamford, 27, had got in touch "to see how he could help".

"We are absolutely blown away by his generosity," the school said.

"When he learned how many children and families are struggling to access remote learning at home he personally donated £5,000."

Bamford plans to stay in touch with the school and sent a video message to pupils.

"I know these are hard times," he said. "Whether you're at home homeschooling, or adapting in your new bubble, I've heard you've all been working really hard and doing really well.

"I know it can be tough to concentrate at the moment, I'm sure there are a lot of distractions going on whether you're at home or at school, just keep going because the tough times won't last and we'll all come through the other side.

"I'll be here all the way supporting you all."