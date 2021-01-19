German Bundesliga
B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Visitors miss chance to go second

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Florian Wirtz
Match-winner Florian Wirtz became the youngest Leverkusen player to ever feature in the Bundesliga in May 2020

Borussia Dortmund's hopes of moving up to second in the Bundesliga were dashed as they fell to a narrow defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

The result instead sees Leverkusen go second, three points above Dortmund who remain fourth.

Moussa Diaby's low effort had given the hosts a merited early lead.

But the visitors hit back via Julian Brandt's curling effort and looked to have secured a point until Florian Wirtz scored a superb late winner.

It was no more than Leverkusen deserved, registering 13 shots on target to the visitors' three.

England internationals Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham were both substituted in a below-par Dortmund performance, while Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland also failed to make an impact on the game.

Line-ups

B Leverkusen

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 8Bender
  • 4Tah
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 18WendellSubstituted forSinkgravenat 60'minutes
  • 27Wirtz
  • 20AránguizSubstituted forDemirbayat 69'minutes
  • 11Amiri
  • 19DiabyBooked at 78mins
  • 13AlarioSubstituted forSchickat 69'minutes
  • 9BaileyBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 6Dragovic
  • 10Demirbay
  • 14Schick
  • 16Jedvaj
  • 21Grill
  • 22Sinkgraven
  • 24Fosu-Mensah
  • 36Lomb
  • 37Gedikli

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bürki
  • 24Meunier
  • 16Akanji
  • 15HummelsBooked at 90mins
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22BellinghamSubstituted forMoukokoat 83'minutes
  • 6DelaneyBooked at 90mins
  • 7SanchoSubstituted forReynaat 74'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forTiggesat 89'minutes
  • 19Brandt
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 2Morey
  • 8Dahoud
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 26Piszczek
  • 27Tigges
  • 32Reyna
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamB LeverkusenAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home23
Away16
Shots on Target
Home13
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  3. Post update

    Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Patrik Schick (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Booking

    Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).

  8. Post update

    Patrik Schick (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  10. Booking

    Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).

  12. Post update

    Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross following a set piece situation.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Steffen Tigges replaces Marco Reus.

  15. Post update

    Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nadiem Amiri.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).

  20. Post update

    Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich16113248252336
2B Leverkusen1795332171532
3RB Leipzig1695228141432
4B Dortmund1792633221129
5Wolfsburg177822619729
6Union Berlin1677232201228
7B Mgladbach177733126528
8Frankfurt166822824426
9Freiburg166552926323
10Stuttgart165743224822
11Hoffenheim175482530-519
12Augsburg165471725-819
13Werder Bremen174671925-618
14Hertha Berlin174582328-517
15Arminia Bielefeld1642101024-1414
16Köln162681327-1412
17Mainz1714121536-217
18Schalke1614111342-297
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories