Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Borussia Dortmund's hopes of moving up to second in the Bundesliga were dashed as they fell to a narrow defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.
The result instead sees Leverkusen go second, three points above Dortmund who remain fourth.
Moussa Diaby's low effort had given the hosts a merited early lead.
But the visitors hit back via Julian Brandt's curling effort and looked to have secured a point until Florian Wirtz scored a superb late winner.
It was no more than Leverkusen deserved, registering 13 shots on target to the visitors' three.
England internationals Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham were both substituted in a below-par Dortmund performance, while Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland also failed to make an impact on the game.
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hrádecky
- 8Bender
- 4Tah
- 12Tapsoba
- 18WendellSubstituted forSinkgravenat 60'minutes
- 27Wirtz
- 20AránguizSubstituted forDemirbayat 69'minutes
- 11Amiri
- 19DiabyBooked at 78mins
- 13AlarioSubstituted forSchickat 69'minutes
- 9BaileyBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 6Dragovic
- 10Demirbay
- 14Schick
- 16Jedvaj
- 21Grill
- 22Sinkgraven
- 24Fosu-Mensah
- 36Lomb
- 37Gedikli
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bürki
- 24Meunier
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsBooked at 90mins
- 13Guerreiro
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forMoukokoat 83'minutes
- 6DelaneyBooked at 90mins
- 7SanchoSubstituted forReynaat 74'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forTiggesat 89'minutes
- 19Brandt
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 2Morey
- 8Dahoud
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 26Piszczek
- 27Tigges
- 32Reyna
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Post update
Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Patrik Schick (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Attempt saved. Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Patrik Schick (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Steffen Tigges replaces Marco Reus.
Post update
Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nadiem Amiri.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.