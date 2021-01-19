Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Solskjaer's side have not lost a Premier League game since 1 November

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the "strong backing" he has received from the Manchester United hierarchy has been justified by his side's recent improvement.

Solskjaer has faced heavy criticism in spells during his two years in charge.

In November, it was widely reported he was on the brink of the sack but United won a key game at Everton and now sit second in the Premier League.

"Hopefully I have proved I can help the club going forwards," said Solskjaer.

The 47-year-old added: "Personally I have felt very strong backing and leadership from the club, which has made the journey that we've been on - ups and downs - clear.

"We have always had a long-term view on it."

Senior United sources were adamant stories stating Solskjaer was close to being dismissed were false.

But the Norwegian has since turned the club's fortunes around and they recently topped the Premier League at this stage of the season for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Leicester's win over Chelsea on Tuesday dropped United into second but they hope to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games at Fulham on Wednesday (20:15 GMT) and Solskjaer feels "continuity and consistency" are the keys to the form reversal he has overseen.

"Everyone in football, or in life really, who wants to be successful knows that continuity and consistency has to be there to be successful in the end," added Solskjaer.

"It is up to every club of course, how they run their team. But sometimes consistency and patience will be rewarded."