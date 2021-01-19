Last updated on .From the section Football

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in the EFL fell by 91

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in the English Football League has fallen from 123 to 32 in the latest round of testing.

A total of 4,598 players and staff from all 72 EFL clubs were tested from 11-18 January with 53 clubs returning no positive results.

The week before 123 people tested positive from 4,038 tests.

Several matches have been postponed, including Tuesday's League Two game between Crawley and Stevenage.

An outbreak of coronavirus at Crawley and players self-isolating means the Reds are unable to fulfil the fixture.