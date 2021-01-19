Last updated on .From the section Southend

Alan McCormack made more than 150 appearances for Southend in his previous spell at the club

Southend United midfielder Alan McCormack has extended his contract until the end of the League Two season.

The 37-year-old rejoined the club in September but has been restricted to nine appearances due to a calf injury.

Mark Molesley's Shrimpers are bottom of the table but have only lost one of their past eight matches.

"I'm delighted to be staying and to be a part of it, and hopefully we can get ourselves up the league where I think we can definitely be," McCormack said.