Jackson Longridge (centre) only made 10 Bradford appearances in 18 months

Jackson Longridge has returned to Livingston after the left-back was allowed to leave Bradford City.

The 25-year-old, who spent three years with the West Lothian club, has signed a two-and-a-half year contract.

Longridge joined Bradford from Dunfermline Athletic in 2019 but played the last of his five games this season for the League Two club in November.

"Jackson really epitomises everything about what we look for in a player," manager David Martindale said.

"He trains every day like it's his last and he gives you everything on the park and is a terrific team player."

Longridge made 122 appearances for Livingston after signing from Stranraer in 2015 and helped them win promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2018.

However, he only made 10 appearances for Bradford, spending a spell on loan to Torquay United.

Former Scotland midfielder Stuart McCall was sacked as manager last month and the League One club, who sit 19th in the table, said Longridge had been allowed to leave to "pursue an opportunity elsewhere".

"I was disappointed to lose Jackson when we got promoted to the Premiership as I felt he could have played a big part at the club in the seasons to follow," Martindale added.

"He is a good lad on and off the park and is an infectious personality around the club."