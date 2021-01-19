Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Kenneth Zohore joined West Brom from Cardiff City in July 2019

West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore has agreed to extend his loan deal at Millwall until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old originally joined The Lions in October on a three-month loan.

That deal finished on Saturday but the former Cardiff City forward will now be available to face Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Wednesday.

Danish striker Zohore has scored twice in seven appearances for Gary Rowett's side this season having also missed two months with a calf injury.