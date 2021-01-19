Ervin's Ballymena side are currently fourth in the Irish Premiership table

Ballymena United captain Jim Ervin says the introduction of Covid-19 testing for Premiership teams is the only additional measure that could be taken to provide peace of mind for players.

The first round of testing for players and officials will take place this week before the league returns on Saturday after a two-week circuit-breaker.

Ervin said clubs have done everything possible to create a safe environment during the pandemic, but that testing will help allay any fears players have.

"I think it probably is the only way to totally reassure players before a match," the former Linfield title-winning defender said.

"I can only speak on behalf of Ballymena and the clubs that we have visited for matches but, in terms of what procedures and protocols are in place, I really don't think clubs could be doing any more than what they are doing.

"The introduction of testing will now give everyone peace of mind that you and other players are negative going into games on a Saturday.

"We have seen outbreaks throughout clubs despite the first-class measures that have been put in place. Now, if players know that the team they are going to play all tested negative the day before, then they will know the opposition are ok.

"Let's face it, there are going to be players going home to vulnerable parents, grandparents, maybe even vulnerable partners or kids, and it is totally understandable that they would have concerns.

"I think testing gives everyone peace of mind and you have to give credit to the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) and the Irish FA for putting the testing in place."

Ervin led Ballymena to last season's Irish Cup final

Funded by NIFL and the IFA and due to continue for four weeks, the tests this week will be the first ones made available to Irish Premiership clubs since the league season started in October.

The current two-week hiatus came amid a wave coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland, with a number of players calling for by a break and for testing to be introduced.

While he fully appreciates the importance of testing, Ervin said it had not been a huge talking point in the Ballymena dressing room.

"Everyone will have their own individual thoughts on what should happen and what shouldn't. I wouldn't say we had a massive discussion about it as players at Ballymena," the 35-year-old continued.

"Football is strange at the minute in the sense that you are not communicating as much with your team-mates as you normally would because you are in the changing room for such a short space of time and only in small groups.

"I wouldn't say that there was a suggestion from any of our players that they would refuse to play if they did not get tested, or anything like that.

"It has just been an ongoing thing and if testing can help the league move forward and gets finished then that is a very welcome development."

Ervin joined Ballymena from Linfield in 2014

The Sky Blues are enjoying a seven-match unbeaten run in the league and sitting fourth in the table thanks to a considerable improvement on their form last season.

Ervin said being able to play football during the pandemic has has been a very welcome distraction, and that the players are aware of how lucky they are to be able to continue playing.

"In everyday life, when you turn the TV on, listen to the radio or are talking to family and friends it is all about Covid-19," he added.

"But once I get to training or get to a match, everything else goes out the window and you are just concentrating on the training session or the match. For those couple of hours you can forget about Covid, because it really has occupied people's minds for so long.

"We are very, very lucky that we are able to continue playing because there are so many people who would give anything to go and play a game of football.

"For some people it is the only way to switch off from work or whatever. It is excellent that supporters have the live streams of the matches to look forward to at the weekend."