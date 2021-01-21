Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Chorley beat Derby in the third round to set up the tie against Wolves

Chorley captain Scott Leather has booked the day off from his job as a lift engineer to focus on the part-time side's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Premier League Wolves.

However, many of his team-mates will spend Friday at work, including manager and school teacher Jamie Vermiglio.

Wolves will be without defenders Marcal (groin) and Jonny (knee).

Daniel Podence remains out (calf) and Raul Jimenez is continuing his rehabilitation from a fractured skull.

Wanderers go to National League North side Chorley aiming to avoid a second upset in Lancashire.

Back in 1986, Wolves, then in the Fourth Division, were embarrassed 3-0 by Northern Premier League Chorley in the first round.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side go into this year's tie winless in their past six Premier League games.

"We don't have to go much further back, recent history in football tells you - especially in this competition - things can happen. We have to be aware of the responsibility we have," said Nuno.

"We are going to find a pitch which is not in the best condition, we know an effort has been made to preserve the pitch but with the weather conditions it will be very difficult to play football on. We have to adapt."

Chorley are ninth in National League North and have beaten Wigan, Peterborough and Derby to reach round four.

Vermiglio hopes the club's historic win against Wolves 35 years ago can inspire his players on Friday.

"If the players can be motivated even more, we're going to try it by utilising the spirit of '86 and what that team did," said Vermiglio, whose side are the lowest ranked left in the competition.

"That's what they've got to aim for. The game in '86 brings an extra bit of spice, mainly because those people are still here.

"We're fortunate enough to have people like Ken Wright, chairman of our club, who was the manager on that day. So for him, this is unbelievable to be reliving those memories."

FA Cup: How non-league Chorley upset Wolves in the 1986-87 FA Cup

Match stats

The only previous meetings between Chorley and Wolves came in the 1986-87 season, with non-league Chorley eliminating Fourth Division Wolves from the FA Cup first round (3-0 in a second replay after two 1-1 draws).

Wolves lost their last FA Cup meeting with non-league opponents, going down 1-0 at Luton in January 2013.

This is the furthest Chorley have ever progressed in the FA Cup. Their only previous meeting with top-flight opposition in the competition ended in a 6-0 defeat by Notts County in January 1900.

Wolves have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup in just two of the past 12 campaigns, doing so in 2016-17 and 2018-19.

Connor Hall has netted in the first, second and third rounds of the FA Cup for Chorley this season, scoring what turned out to be the winning goals against Wigan (first round) and Derby (third round).