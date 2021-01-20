Last updated on .From the section European Football

The only team Robert Lewandowski has scored more Bundesliga goals against than Augsburg (20) is Wolfsburg (23)

Robert Lewandowski kept up his scoring streak with a penalty as champions Bayern Munich stayed four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Augsburg could have shared the points but Alfred Finnbogason hit the post with a spot-kick of his own.

Lewandowski was cool from the penalty spot to reach 22 league goals - a record at the halfway stage of a Bundesliga season.

The 32-year-old has struck 12 goals in his past 11 games for Bayern.

Bayern were far from their best in the second half and should have been punished when France defender Benjamin Pavard handled a cross but Iceland striker Finnbogason hit the base of the post.

The leaders' closest challengers are RB Leipzig, who beat Union Berlin 1-0 to climb back above Bayer Leverkusen into second place.