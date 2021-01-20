Alcoyano v Real Madrid

AlcoyanoAlcoyano1Real MadridReal Madrid1
Line-ups
Alcoyano
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Figueras
- 16Sánchez VarelaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forCerdá Vicenteat 60'minutes
- 2Férriz
- 5González Valls
- 18CarbonellSubstituted forMoltoat 60'minutes
- 14RubioSubstituted forLopez Olivanat 72'minutes
- 6Ñíguez EsclapezSubstituted forDiakitéat 78'minutes
- 8CasanovaBooked at 34mins
- 21López
- 12El Ghezouani
- 9Mejía RuizSubstituted forSolbesat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Solbes
- 7Cerdá Vicente
- 11Lopez Olivan
- 13Satoca
- 15Camacho
- 17Anton
- 19Molto
- 22Diakité
- 23Revert
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 19OdriozolaBooked at 78mins
- 3Militão
- 32Chust
- 12Marcelo
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 22Isco
- 17Vázquez
- 24MarianoBooked at 58minsSubstituted forBenzemaat 67'minutes
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 1Courtois
- 7E Hazard
- 8Kroos
- 9Benzema
- 11Asensio
- 23Mendy
- 26Altube
- 31Blanco
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Match Stats
Home TeamAlcoyanoAway TeamReal Madrid
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away13