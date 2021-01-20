Spanish Copa del Rey
AlcoyanoAlcoyano1Real MadridReal Madrid1

Alcoyano v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Alcoyano

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Figueras
  • 16Sánchez VarelaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forCerdá Vicenteat 60'minutes
  • 2Férriz
  • 5González Valls
  • 18CarbonellSubstituted forMoltoat 60'minutes
  • 14RubioSubstituted forLopez Olivanat 72'minutes
  • 6Ñíguez EsclapezSubstituted forDiakitéat 78'minutes
  • 8CasanovaBooked at 34mins
  • 21López
  • 12El Ghezouani
  • 9Mejía RuizSubstituted forSolbesat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Solbes
  • 7Cerdá Vicente
  • 11Lopez Olivan
  • 13Satoca
  • 15Camacho
  • 17Anton
  • 19Molto
  • 22Diakité
  • 23Revert

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 19OdriozolaBooked at 78mins
  • 3Militão
  • 32Chust
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 22Isco
  • 17Vázquez
  • 24MarianoBooked at 58minsSubstituted forBenzemaat 67'minutes
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 1Courtois
  • 7E Hazard
  • 8Kroos
  • 9Benzema
  • 11Asensio
  • 23Mendy
  • 26Altube
  • 31Blanco
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamAlcoyanoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home3
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home20
Away13

Wednesday 20th January 2021

