Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Aramide Oteh has already scored four League Two goals this season, including two from the penalty spot

Colchester United have signed striker Aramide Oteh on loan from Queens Park Rangers for the rest of the season.

This is the second time that the Championship side have allowed out Oteh on loan this season.

Oteh, 22, who began his career at Tottenham Hotspur, hit four goals in 13 appearances after moving in September to the U's League Two rivals Stevenage.

Oteh, who has also had loan spells at Walsall and Bradford City, is available for Saturday's game at Morecambe.

Colchester stand 12th in League Two, six points off a play-off place and nine points ahead of Stevenage, who are on the edge of the relegation zone.

Oteh's original move to Stevenage was on a season's loan but he was recalled by QPR on 11 January.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.