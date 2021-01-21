Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Archive: Late Kuyt strike knocks Man Utd out of FA Cup

FA Cup fourth round Dates: 22-25 January Coverage: Manchester United v Liverpool (17:00 GMT) live on BBC One on Sunday 24 January; plus five more games across the BBC.

Two giant clubs, 19 FA Cup wins between them, one place to be on Sunday.

Manchester United face Premier League champions Liverpool for the second weekend running. This time it's in the FA Cup fourth round - and it's live on BBC One.

But with six matches in total available to watch across the BBC, have you planned out your own fixture list for the front room?

Who's still in, where will the shocks be and how can you watch?

The big one

The tie of the round is live on BBC One on Sunday (17:00 GMT kick-off), with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side looking for a return to winning ways at Old Trafford.

Apart from the 4-1 victory over a youthful Aston Villa side in the third round, the Reds are yet to win in 2021 and have not lifted the FA Cup since 2006.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lifted the trophy twice as a Manchester United player and will be hoping to move a step closer to his first honour as their manager.

Join Gary Lineker and the rest of the team from 16:30 on Sunday, live on BBC One and online.

Who is the lowest team left?

We lost Marine in the last round but Chorley, who play in the National League North, are still in and face Wolves on Friday (19:45).

They are the only non-league side left in the competition, but Cheltenham Town and Crawley from League Two also remain in business. Crawley's tie against Bournemouth, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved back to Tuesday, because of a number of positive Covid-19 tests at the club and players self-isolating.

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio, who is also a school teacher, says the emphasis is on the Premier League side not to succumb to an FA Cup giant killing.

"The pressure is on them to come and win," said Vermiglio. "I think [Nuno Espirito Santo] will want to play one of his strongest sides to make sure there are no banana skins.

"If the lads play to their capabilities and do the extraordinary and get a result, then it will be these players that are talked about for the next 40 years."

Where could the shocks be?

There was no shortage of drama in the third round earlier this month, with Chorley leading the way as they stunned Championship side Derby County, who were forced to field a youthful side after a Covid-19 outbreak.

But they aren't the only side looking for a fourth-round upset, with the likes of Cheltenham Town, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town, Doncaster Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers all looking forward to mouth-watering ties.

League Two outfit Cheltenham host Manchester City on Saturday (17:30 kick-off) - live on BBC One - and a victory for the Robins would surely be one of the great FA Cup shocks?

Championship Wycombe will be licking their lips at the prospect of Monday's visit of Tottenham Hotspur (19:45), while League One Doncaster could take the headlines if they win at in-form West Ham United (15:00 on Saturday).

Other potential shocks to keep an eye on include Plymouth at Premier League strugglers Sheffield United, Blackpool at Brighton (both 15:00 on Saturday) and Luton at under-pressure Frank Lampard's Chelsea (12:00 on Sunday).

More penalty drama?

There are no replays in this season's FA Cup, leaving the prospect of penalty shootout drama to look forward to.

Three ties went all the way in the third round, with three others being settled in extra time.

There will still be no fans present at any of the fixtures because of a 'stay at home' order for millions in the UK.

All players are required to be tested for coronavirus 72 hours before their match. Testing for non-Premier League clubs is being funded by the Football Association.

Each team can name nine substitutes and five can be used at three separate times during the game, while the winners of each tie will receive £90,000 in prize money.

You can stream five fifth-round games live on the BBC this weekend, including Liverpool's trip to Manchester United. Find out more here.

When's the draw?

The fifth-round draw was made at the same time as the fourth round. Here are the details.

Full list of FA Cup fourth-round televised matches - all times GMT

Friday, 22 January

Chorley v Wolves (19:45) - Live on BT Sport 1

Saturday, 23 January

Southampton v Arsenal (12:15) - Live on BT Sport 1

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest (15:00) - Live on BBC One Wales

Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle (15:00) - Live on BBC Sport website and iPlayer

West Ham v Doncaster Rovers (15:00) - Live on BBC Sport website and Red Button

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City (17:30) - Live on BBC One

Sunday, 24 January

Chelsea v Luton Town (12:00) - Live on BBC One

Brentford v Leicester City (14:30) - Live on BT Sport 1

Manchester United v Liverpool (17:00) - Live on BBC One

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday (20:00) - Live on BT Sport 1

Monday, 25 January

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur (19:45) - Live on BT Sport 1