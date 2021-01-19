Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Jamie Devitt scored 20 goals in 130 games for Cumbrian rivals Carlisle

Barrow have signed free-agent midfielder Jamie Devitt on an 18-month deal, following his release by Blackpool on Tuesday. external-link

The 30-year-old was on loan at Barrow's League Two rivals Newport County for the opening half of the season, scoring two goals in 11 games.

Devitt, who also lists Hull, Carlisle and Morecambe among his former clubs, has 50 goals in 346 career appearances.

He is Michael Jolley's fifth signing of the January transfer window.

Neal Eardley, Dan Bramall, Tom Davies and Olllie Banks all joined up with the Bluebirds earlier this week.

