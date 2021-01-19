Last updated on .From the section Newport

Jamie Proctor's one league goal for Newport came at Leyton Orient in December

Jamie Proctor and Jamie Devitt have returned to their parent clubs after loan spells at Newport County.

Proctor, 28, and Devitt, 30, both joined the Exiles in October on deals running until January.

Former Preston, Crawley and Fleetwood striker Proctor returns to Championship club Rotherham United having scored twice in 13 Newport appearances.

Devitt heads back to League One Blackpool having scored twice in 11 games for Newport.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international managed only one League Two start under Mike Flynn.