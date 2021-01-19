Josh Murphy: Nottingham Forest, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday target Cardiff winger
Last updated on .From the section Cardiff
Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy on loan.
The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour at Cardiff and has not started a league game since November.
The Bluebirds paid Norwich City £11m to sign Murphy in 2018.
But he has often struggled for regular first-team football and 10 of his 15 appearances in all competitions this season have been as a substitute.
Cardiff have lost their past four matches and are currently 16th in the Championship.