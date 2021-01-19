John Hughes says his Ross County side now have "momentum" for a Scottish Premiership survival battle he predicts will be decided on the final day.

The Dingwall club moved a point off the foot of the table with a 4-1 defeat of Aberdeen on Saturday, their first home league win since the season opener.

But with just five points separating the bottom six sides, Hughes knows there is no room to relax.

"It will go right down to the wire," the County manager said.

"We've only been beaten once in the last four games and I can see the momentum coming. That's what every manager is looking for - and the confidence that comes from winning.

"We are where we are for a reason. It's consistency of performance I'm looking for. I've seen the boys doing some wonderful stuff on the training ground and they're now taking it on to the pitch. But they have to do it week in, week out."

Hughes, who took charge last month following Stuart Kettlewell's sacking, will attempt to lead County to a first ever victory over Rangers on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard's side have a 21-point lead at the top and remain unbeaten in the league this season.

"Rangers play football the way it should be played," Hughes said. "They keep the ball, you don't get a touch of it.

"So we will be right up against it but it is one we are looking forward to. As a player it cannot faze you, it has to inspire you.

"You get to test yourself against the best and I hope the boys can do that, that their mindset is that we can give them a game."