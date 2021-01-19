Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mandzukic scored 44 goals in 162 games in all competitions for Juventus

Serie A leaders AC Milan have signed Croatian Mario Mandzukic on a free transfer until the end of the season, with the option for an extra year.

The former Juventus striker, 34, has been without a club since leaving Qatari club Al Duhail last summer.

He was a Champions League winner with Bayern Munich in 2013, won four Serie A titles with Juventus from 2015 and 2019 and also played for Atletico Madrid.

Mandzukic scored as Croatia lost 4-2 to France in the 2018 World Cup final.

"I am very happy," new team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, told Sky Sport Italia on Monday. "There will be two of us to scare the opponents now."