Mario Mandzukic: AC Milan signs Croatia striker until end of the season

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mario Mandzukic
Mandzukic scored 44 goals in 162 games in all competitions for Juventus

Serie A leaders AC Milan have signed Croatian Mario Mandzukic on a free transfer until the end of the season, with the option for an extra year.

The former Juventus striker, 34, has been without a club since leaving Qatari club Al Duhail last summer.

He was a Champions League winner with Bayern Munich in 2013, won four Serie A titles with Juventus from 2015 and 2019 and also played for Atletico Madrid.

Mandzukic scored as Croatia lost 4-2 to France in the 2018 World Cup final.

"I am very happy," new team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, told Sky Sport Italia on Monday. "There will be two of us to scare the opponents now."

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC