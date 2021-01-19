Last updated on .From the section England

Hege Riise won 188 caps for Norway

Norway great Hege Riise is set to lead England on a temporary basis after Phil Neville's departure as manager.

Riise will be joined by another coach at the Lionesses training camp in February.

A decision on who leads further camps will then be made before Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman takes over permanently in September.

Former midfielder Riise won 188 Norway caps and is considered one of the best players of her generation.

She won the 1993 European Championship, the World Cup in 1995 and Olympic gold in 2000.

After retiring as a player, Riise moved into club management in Norway and also coached the country's under-23 side before spending three years as USA assistant manager from 2009.

She then joined Norwegian club LSK Kvinner in 2012 - becoming head coach in 2017 - as they won six successive titles between 2014 and 2019, while also reaching the 2018-19 Champions League quarter-finals.

Riise was one of seven nominees for the Fifa best women's coach award in 2020, which was won by Wiegman in December.

The 51-year-old could also be an option for the Great Britain coaching role at the delayed Tokyo Olympics this summer, with the Football Association still to make that decision.

Neville stepped down on Tuesday after three years in the role and has taken over at David Beckham's Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

England have not played since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and have no confirmed fixtures.