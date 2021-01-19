Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Josh Davison made two appearances for Charlton in the Papa John's Trophy earlier this season

League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed Charlton Athletic striker Josh Davison on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old had a spell with Woking earlier in the campaign, scoring three goals in 11 National League outings.

Davison has featured 12 times for Charlton since making his senior debut in October 2019, netting once.

"He is a player we have tracked for a while," Rovers director of football Rich Hughes told the club website. external-link

"He is an honest forward player with energy and power who shows a desire to compete and press from the front"

