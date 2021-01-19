Scottish Gossip: Sam Cosgrove, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Dundee
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Stoke City had long-term target Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen watched against Rangers last week and could bid for the striker this month. (Sun)
Rangers are working on pre-contact deals for Preston pair Daniel Johnson and Ben Davies.(Football Insider).
Scotland defender Declan Gallagher - out of contract this summer - looks set to stay at Motherwell until the end of the season unless a significant bid is received in January. (Daily Record)
Striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder Ryan Jack could both return from injury for Rangers' Scottish Premiership tussle with Ross County at Ibrox on Saturday. (Scotsman)
Hibs midfielder Joe Newell says he "should be fine" for Saturday's League Cup semi-final against St Johnstone despite missing the weekend win over Kilmarnock with a groin injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Dundee United manager Micky Mellon fears a generation of players will be lost to Scottish football because of Covid-19. (Courier, print edition)
Aberdeen "still have loads at play for" this season, says boss Derek McInnes, as he tries to rally his players after the 4-1 thrashing by Ross County which saw his side overtaken in third by Hibs. (Press & Journal)
Dundee manager James McPake says the club saw off interest from Premiership clubs to secure full-back Jordan McGhee on a new two-year deal. (Courier)