Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers0HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Raith Rovers v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 14Musonda
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Armstrong
  • 13Spencer
  • 8Hendry
  • 21Kennedy
  • 10Vaughan
  • 9Duku

Substitutes

  • 4Davidson
  • 5Mendy
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Tait
  • 22Ross
  • 25Arnott
  • 27Coulson

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 2SmithBooked at 18mins
  • 28Popescu
  • 26Halkett
  • 21Kingsley
  • 16Halliday
  • 19Irving
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forHendersonat 16'minutes
  • 7Walker
  • 17Mackay-Steven
  • 10Boyce

Substitutes

  • 3White
  • 5Haring
  • 9Gnanduillet
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Naismith
  • 24Frear
  • 31Henderson
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home0
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.

  3. Post update

    Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Booking

    Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).

  8. Post update

    Kai Kennedy (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Euan Henderson replaces Josh Ginnelly because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mihai Popescu (Heart of Midlothian) with an attempt from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Regan Hendry.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers).

  16. Post update

    Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 26th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts1391335171828
2Dunfermline125612013721
3Dundee125522321220
4Raith Rovers1154224131119
5Morton124441115-416
6Ayr123541616014
7Queen of Sth134271930-1114
8Inverness CT93331512312
9Alloa122281228-168
10Arbroath12147818-107
View full Scottish Championship table

