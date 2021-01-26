Raith Rovers v Heart of Midlothian

Attempt blocked. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 14Musonda
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 7Armstrong
- 13Spencer
- 8Hendry
- 21Kennedy
- 10Vaughan
- 9Duku
Substitutes
- 4Davidson
- 5Mendy
- 17Thomson
- 18Tait
- 22Ross
- 25Arnott
- 27Coulson
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gordon
- 2SmithBooked at 18mins
- 28Popescu
- 26Halkett
- 21Kingsley
- 16Halliday
- 19Irving
- 30GinnellySubstituted forHendersonat 16'minutes
- 7Walker
- 17Mackay-Steven
- 10Boyce
Substitutes
- 3White
- 5Haring
- 9Gnanduillet
- 13Stewart
- 14Naismith
- 24Frear
- 31Henderson
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.
Post update
Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Kai Kennedy (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Euan Henderson replaces Josh Ginnelly because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mihai Popescu (Heart of Midlothian) with an attempt from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Regan Hendry.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
