National League
AldershotAldershot Town19:45WeymouthWeymouth
Venue: The EBB Stadium

Aldershot Town v Weymouth

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay18123338172139
2Sutton United1593328161230
3Hartlepool189362620630
4Stockport168442517828
5Altrincham197662222027
6Halifax187563022826
7Solihull Moors148152013725
8Notts County157351913624
9Aldershot177372625124
10Maidenhead United157352121024
11Boreham Wood156541812623
12Wrexham167272119223
13Chesterfield167182821722
14Bromley156452419522
15Woking176472018222
16Dag & Red166371418-421
17Wealdstone176382637-1121
18Eastleigh155552119220
19King's Lynn165382134-1318
20Yeovil154562024-417
21Weymouth1733111831-1312
22Barnet1523101237-259
23Dover132110831-237
