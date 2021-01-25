Crystal Palace v West Ham United

TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace will be without new signing Jean-Philippe Mateta as the French forward awaits his visa.
James Tomkins is also out after suffering an injury in training but Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate both return.
Declan Rice, Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell are among the players likely to be recalled by West Ham after being rested in the FA Cup at the weekend.
Arthur Masuaku is the only certain absentee due to an ongoing knee injury.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Crystal Palace are unbeaten in the last four Premier League meetings, winning two and drawing two.
- West Ham have won just one of the past seven contests, with their most recent victory at Selhurst Park coming in October 2016.
- The Hammers have scored in each of the last 13 league meetings.
Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace have won just one of their past eight league matches, drawing four and losing three. They failed to score in four of those games.
- Roy Hodgson's men are without a goal in four hours and 15 minutes in all competitions.
- Palace are without a win in 19 league games against sides starting the day in the top half, drawing six and losing 13.
- The Eagles have only triumphed in four of their last 22 home league derbies, drawing six and losing 12 - the exact same record as West Ham have in 22 away league derbies.
- Eight of their 11 home league goals have been scored in the first half.
- With eight goals and two assists Wilfried Zaha has contributed to 10 of Palace's 22 league goals.
West Ham United
- West Ham are looking to win four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2018.
- Manager David Moyes hasn't achieved such a feat since December 2013 with Manchester United.
- They have 32 points from 19 games, 13 more than at this stage last season and their best top-flight return since 1985-86.
- The Hammers have kept seven league clean sheets, already matching their final total in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.
- West Ham have claimed just five points from a possible 15 in London derbies this term.
- Moyes has won all four of his away league matches against Palace, each with a different team.
- Michail Antonio could become the first Hammers player to score three successive top-flight winning goals since Bobby Zamora in 2007.