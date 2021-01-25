Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace signed French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta on an 18-month loan from German side Mainz last week

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will be without new signing Jean-Philippe Mateta as the French forward awaits his visa.

James Tomkins is also out after suffering an injury in training but Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate both return.

Declan Rice, Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell are among the players likely to be recalled by West Ham after being rested in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Arthur Masuaku is the only certain absentee due to an ongoing knee injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in the last four Premier League meetings, winning two and drawing two.

West Ham have won just one of the past seven contests, with their most recent victory at Selhurst Park coming in October 2016.

The Hammers have scored in each of the last 13 league meetings.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have won just one of their past eight league matches, drawing four and losing three. They failed to score in four of those games.

Roy Hodgson's men are without a goal in four hours and 15 minutes in all competitions.

Palace are without a win in 19 league games against sides starting the day in the top half, drawing six and losing 13.

The Eagles have only triumphed in four of their last 22 home league derbies, drawing six and losing 12 - the exact same record as West Ham have in 22 away league derbies.

Eight of their 11 home league goals have been scored in the first half.

With eight goals and two assists Wilfried Zaha has contributed to 10 of Palace's 22 league goals.

West Ham United