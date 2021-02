Last updated on .From the section League Two

Mansfield's home League Two game against Bolton has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The match was called off just over an hour before it was scheduled to kick off.

Nigel Clough's Stags were looking to build on their run of five successive league victories, while Wanderers had ended a six-match winless run on Saturday.

No date has been set for the rearranged fixture.