League One
BurtonBurton Albion19:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Venue: Pirelli Stadium, England

Burton Albion v Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 4-5-1

  • 24Garratt
  • 2Brayford
  • 17Carter
  • 5Bostwick
  • 37Hamer
  • 11Smith
  • 4Edwards
  • 38Mancienne
  • 28Clare
  • 10Akins
  • 9Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 8Powell
  • 12Fox
  • 16Earl
  • 18Broom
  • 20Hawkins
  • 21O'Toole
  • 33Fondop-Talom

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Burgoyne
  • 29Pennington
  • 24Ebanks-Landell
  • 5Williams
  • 22Daniels
  • 28Davis
  • 6Goss
  • 10Vela
  • 14Ogbeta
  • 32Chapman
  • 20Main

Substitutes

  • 4Edwards
  • 7Whalley
  • 9Pyke
  • 12Sears
  • 23Udoh
  • 30Caton
  • 41Bevan
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull372161062303269
2Peterborough35206957342366
3Sunderland351713554272764
4Lincoln City361881054381662
5Doncaster34176115344957
6Charlton371511115450456
7Portsmouth351671251381355
8Gillingham37166155349454
9Ipswich35166133937254
10Blackpool331581039291053
11Oxford Utd35158124941853
12Accrington35158124944553
13MK Dons37149145452251
14Crewe36149134446-251
15Fleetwood371311134132950
16Plymouth37139154758-1148
17Shrewsbury331013103738-143
18Burton35118164559-1441
19Swindon36104224365-2234
20Bristol Rovers3697203658-2234
21Wigan3697203964-2534
22Northampton3689193153-2233
23Wimbledon35712163559-2433
24Rochdale36711184667-2132
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC