Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now found the net in nine successive league starts

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice as AC Milan regained their three-point lead at the top of Serie A with a victory at Cagliari.

Inter Milan's win over Juventus on Sunday had put them level on points with Stefano Pioli's side.

Ibrahimovic, who now has 13 goals from 13 matches this term, won and converted a penalty to open the scoring.

His second after the break ensured a comfortable evening for Milan, who had Alexis Saelemaekers sent off.

Ibrahimovic's efforts in front of goal mean Milan have now scored in 19 consecutive away fixtures in Serie A to equal their best ever run in the competition.

That came during Fabio Capello's first stint in charge of the club and cut across the 1991-92 and 1992-93 campaigns, when the Rossoneri went on to win the Scudetto in both seasons.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Cagliari Formation 4-3-2-1 28 Cragno 25 Zappa 23 Ceppitelli 2 Godín 22 Lykogiannis 8 Marin 4 Nainggolan 32 Duncan 20 Pereiro 10 Geraldino dos Santos Galvão 9 Simeone 28 Cragno

25 Zappa Substituted for Pavoletti at 79' minutes

23 Ceppitelli Booked at 88mins

2 Godín Booked at 83mins

22 Lykogiannis

8 Marin

4 Nainggolan

32 Duncan Substituted for Oliva at 69' minutes

20 Pereiro Substituted for Sottil at 57' minutes

10 Geraldino dos Santos Galvão

9 Simeone Substituted for Cerri at 80' minutes Substitutes 1 Aresti

3 Tripaldelli

12 Caligara

17 Tramoni

21 Oliva

27 Cerri

30 Pavoletti

31 Vicario

33 Sottil

36 Boccia

38 Del Pupo

40 Walukiewicz AC Milan Formation 4-2-3-1 99 Donnarumma 2 Calabria 24 Kjaer 13 Romagnoli 5 Dalot 8 Tonali 79 Kessié 7 Castillejo Azuaga 21 Díaz 15 Hauge 11 Ibrahimovic 99 Donnarumma

2 Calabria

24 Kjaer Substituted for Kalulu Kyatengwa at 45' minutes

13 Romagnoli Booked at 39mins

5 Dalot

8 Tonali Substituted for Meité at 72' minutes

79 Kessié

7 Castillejo Azuaga

21 Díaz Substituted for Conti at 83' minutes

15 Hauge Substituted for Saelemaekers at 66' minutes Booked at 74mins

11 Ibrahimovic Substitutes 1 Tatarusanu

14 Conti

18 Meité

20 Kalulu Kyatengwa

22 Musacchio

27 Maldini

29 Colombo

56 Saelemaekers

81 Michelis

86 Di Gesù

90 Donnarumma

Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Cagliari 0, Milan 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Cagliari 0, Milan 2. Post update Soualiho Meité (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Christian Oliva (Cagliari). Post update Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa following a fast break. Post update Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli. Post update Attempt blocked. Alberto Cerri (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan with a cross. Post update Attempt saved. Diogo Dalot (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a headed pass. Post update Hand ball by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan). Post update Attempt missed. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alberto Cerri with a headed pass. Post update Offside, Milan. Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside. Booking Luca Ceppitelli (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Soualiho Meité (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Luca Ceppitelli (Cagliari). Post update Corner, Milan. Conceded by Alberto Cerri. Post update Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié. Post update Corner, Milan. Conceded by Diego Godín. Post update Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié. Post update Andrea Conti (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Alberto Cerri (Cagliari).