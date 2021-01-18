Match ends, Cagliari 0, Milan 2.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice as AC Milan regained their three-point lead at the top of Serie A with a victory at Cagliari.
Inter Milan's win over Juventus on Sunday had put them level on points with Stefano Pioli's side.
Ibrahimovic, who now has 13 goals from 13 matches this term, won and converted a penalty to open the scoring.
His second after the break ensured a comfortable evening for Milan, who had Alexis Saelemaekers sent off.
Ibrahimovic's efforts in front of goal mean Milan have now scored in 19 consecutive away fixtures in Serie A to equal their best ever run in the competition.
That came during Fabio Capello's first stint in charge of the club and cut across the 1991-92 and 1992-93 campaigns, when the Rossoneri went on to win the Scudetto in both seasons.
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cagliari 0, Milan 2.
Post update
Soualiho Meité (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christian Oliva (Cagliari).
Post update
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alberto Cerri (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Diogo Dalot (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a headed pass.
Post update
Hand ball by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan).
Post update
Attempt missed. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alberto Cerri with a headed pass.
Post update
Offside, Milan. Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Booking
Luca Ceppitelli (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Soualiho Meité (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Luca Ceppitelli (Cagliari).
Post update
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Alberto Cerri.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Post update
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Diego Godín.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Post update
Andrea Conti (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alberto Cerri (Cagliari).
