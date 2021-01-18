Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Morgan Sanson joined Marseille from Montpellier in January 2017

Aston Villa have made an inquiry for Marseille's former France Under-21 midfield man Morgan Sanson, who is available for around £15m.

The 26-year-old has been with Marseille since January 2017 and has been linked with a succession of Premier League clubs, including West Ham.

Villa have now begun talks with the French side and a deal could progress in this month's transfer window.

Marseille are prepared to sell in order to fund their own January signings.

Sanson - whose value has dropped from around £25m - would bolster Villa's squad in midfield, with Conor Hourihane being linked with a move away from Villa Park.

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas said at the weekend: "The transfer window is open. Sanson is a player who is highly rated.

"He is a boy who interests English teams because of his characteristics and it is possible something could happen."

Villa lie 10th in the Premier League but have games in hand after a "significant" Covid-19 outbreak forced the closure of their Bodymoor Heath training ground and the postponement of home matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.