Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Dillon Barnes made eight appearances for Hibernian in the first half of 2020-21

Burton Albion have signed Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Dillon Barnes until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Hibernian.

He could make his debut for the League One strugglers against Shrewsbury on Tuesday, 26 January.

"We like what we've seen of him, he's a good size and we hope he can add another good option for us," Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.