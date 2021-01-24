Mesut Ozil: Arsenal midfielder joins Fenerbahce
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has completed his move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.
The 32-year-old former Germany international joined the Gunners from Real Madrid for £42.4m in 2013.
He won three FA Cups with Arsenal and scored 44 goals in 254 appearances in all competitions for them, but has not played for the first-team since March.
"I'd like to thank the club for this amazing journey over the past seven and a half years," said Ozil.
More to follow.