Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has completed his move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The 32-year-old former Germany international joined the Gunners from Real Madrid for £42.4m in 2013.

He won three FA Cups with Arsenal and scored 44 goals in 254 appearances in all competitions for them, but has not played for the first-team since March.

"I'd like to thank the club for this amazing journey over the past seven and a half years," said Ozil.

