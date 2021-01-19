Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Birmingham City striker Jayden Reid was also out on loan earlier this season at League Two Barrow

Walsall have made their second signing of the January transfer window by bringing in striker Jayden Reid on loan from Championship side Birmingham City for the rest of the season.

Reid, 19, follows teenage Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright to Bescot.

Reid, who made four post-lockdown substitute appearances last season for Blues in July, has already been out on loan once this season.

He failed to score in 12 appearances for Walsall's League Two rivals Barrow.

Most of those were off the bench, including the 2-2 draw with Walsall at Holker Street in October in only his second game.

Reid, who left Swansea City's academy to join Blues last summer, was signed too late for inclusion in Walsall's trip to Morecambe on Tuesday night.

Darrell Clarke's Saddlers lie 11th in League Two, five points off a play-off place.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.