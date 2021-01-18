Greg Halford: Southend United defender extends contract
Last updated on .From the section Southend
Southend United defender Greg Halford has extended his deal at Roots Hall until the end of the season.
The 36-year-old joined the Shrimpers on a short-term contract in December and scored on his debut against Grimsby.
Prior to joining the League Two strugglers he had not played competitively since May 2019.
"I'm really pleased and thankful to the manager and coaching staff for getting me up to speed and putting the faith into me," he told the club website.