Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Tom James made 24 appearances in all competition for Wigan in the first half of the season

Salford City have signed Hibernian full-back Tom James on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Wigan, scoring three goals in 20 League One games.

He could make his debut when Salford host Cambridge on 26 January.

"We've brought him in as a right-back but we're very aware that he can play as effectively on the left if required too," boss Richie Wellens told the club website. external-link

