Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

There's always another day for a game of football - Kilmarnock's Andy Millen

The SPFL announces new dates for the October Premiership matches involving Kilmarnock and St Mirren that were postponed over Covid-19.

Hamilton were awarded three points and Motherwell six after the call-offs.

But Kilmarnock and St Mirren won their appeal against 3-0 defeats handed down due to protocol breaches.

Killie will play Well on 10 February, St Mirren face Hamilton on 17 February and St Mirren v Motherwell will be played on 24 February.

All three matches will kick off at 18:00 GMT.

Kilmarnock and St Mirren initially admitted breaching social distancing rules, with a suspended £40,000 fine given to each club. That amount was reduced to £20,000, with half suspended, following the successful appeal.

In addition to the rearranged October fixtures, the kick-off time for St Mirren's meeting with Dundee United at Tannadice on 27 January has been brought forward to 18:00 and St Mirren's home match with Hibernian has been brought forward a day to 2 February, also with an earlier 18:00 kick-off.