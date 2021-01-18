Jordan Maguire-Drew: Crawley sign Leyton Orient winger on loan
From the section Crawley
Crawley Town have signed Leyton Orient winger Jordan Maguire-Drew on loan.
The 23-year-old former Brighton youth player has moved to the Lamex Stadium on a deal until the end of the season.
Maguire-Drew will be available for Tuesday's League Two home game against Stevenage.
The former Dagenham & Redbridge, Lincoln City, Coventry City and Wrexham loanee has made 69 appearances for the O's since signing from Brighton in January 2019.
Crawley are just a place below Orient in the League Two table - two points adrift but with a game in hand.
