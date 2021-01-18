Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic have confirmed two positive Covid-19 tests following their trip to Dubai

Celtic have confirmed a new coronavirus case after a player who was self-isolating tested positive for Covid-19.

Christopher Jullien had tested positive following the club's winter training trip to Dubai and 13 players and three staff, including manager Neil Lennon, were put into isolation.

Chief executive Pater Lawwell has called the Dubai trip "a mistake".

Celtic drew with Hibernian and Livingston in the players' absence, with coach Gavin Strachan in charge.

The reigning champions are 21 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers. Celtic have three games in hand on their Glasgow rivals, one of which is at Livingston on Wednesday (20:15 GMT kick-off).